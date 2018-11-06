Hub Group (HUBG) PT Raised to $54.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

