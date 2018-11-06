HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Insider Hunter Madeley Sells 1,000 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $137,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hunter Madeley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $149,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $144,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Hunter Madeley sold 5,600 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $716,856.00.

NYSE HUBS opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.68 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,079,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,431,000 after acquiring an additional 71,931 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,775,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 598,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,020,000 after acquiring an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on HubSpot from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

