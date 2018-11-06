Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a c$6.79 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a c$6.86 rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.80.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.50. 151,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,341. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$112,972.00. Also, insider Adrienne Blazo acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$131,400.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 111,600 shares of company stock valued at $623,784.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.