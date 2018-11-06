Hudson (HUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HUD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,329. Hudson has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

