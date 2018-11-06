Hugo Boss (BOSS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €85.00 ($98.84) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.30 ($91.05).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €63.78 ($74.16) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12 month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

