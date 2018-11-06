HUZU (HUZU) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One HUZU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. HUZU has a market capitalization of $235,127.00 and approximately $1,198.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUZU has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000614 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000974 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 157.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HUZU

HUZU (HUZU) is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 1,696,913 coins and its circulating supply is 1,401,118 coins. HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150. HUZU’s official website is huzu.io. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @





.

HUZU Coin Trading

HUZU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

