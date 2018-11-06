Hyman Charles D Sells 866 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 21,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $1,756,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $6,125,522. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

