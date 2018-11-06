HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.50.
Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.
