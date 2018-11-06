HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect HyreCar to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers began coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/hyrecar-hyre-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.