Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

