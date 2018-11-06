Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,639 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,486,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Midas Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Midas Management Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,003.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,350. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of SWKS opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

