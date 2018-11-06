ICU Medical (ICUI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $180.45 and a 12-month high of $321.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pfizer Inc sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.35, for a total transaction of $199,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,920 shares of company stock worth $202,651,956 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

