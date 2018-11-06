IDEX (IEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2018 – IDEX was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 7.6% and 1.2%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, the company has raised its earnings per share guidance from $5.27-$5.35 to $5.35-$5.37 per share range. The company is currently striving to expand its businesses by focusing on organic growth. Organic sales are projected to grow 8% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead.”

10/25/2018 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – IDEX was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and also look overvalued comparatively. We believe that rising cost of sales and operating expenses can be detrimental to the company's financials in the quarters ahead. For 2018, the company predicts corporate expenses to be $76-$80 million, higher than the previous forecast of $73-$77 million. Also, forex tailwinds are predicted to add just 1% to sales growth in the third quarter of 2018, lower than 3% expected previously.”

10/11/2018 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at Boenning Scattergood. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 6.9% and 1.9%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for 2018 from $5.05-$5.20 to $5.27-$5.35 per share range. Organic sales are projected to grow 7% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, rising cost of sales and operating expenses, especially corporate expenses, can be detrimental to the company's financials. Also, forex woes will impact revenues in the third quarter 2018. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates have remained stable both for 2018 and 2019.”

10/8/2018 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

IEX traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. 411,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $520,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,244 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $3,508,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $3,699,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

