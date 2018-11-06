IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Bank of America

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.33.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $201.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.03, for a total transaction of $2,835,384.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,807.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $15,075,322. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,610,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

