IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.31% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $66,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $1,702,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lane sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.78, for a total value of $1,441,227.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,531 shares of company stock worth $15,075,322 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

