IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Sanofi SA (SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an oral immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

