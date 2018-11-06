IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,089 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,400,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 38.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

