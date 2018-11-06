IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) is Pendal Group Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369,794 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 4.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.61% of IHS Markit worth $343,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,493,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,933,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,537,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,748,000 after purchasing an additional 372,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,696,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,300,000 after purchasing an additional 218,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,094,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,250,000 after purchasing an additional 115,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

INFO opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

