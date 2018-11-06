II-VI (IIVI) versus ProPhotonix (STKR) Head to Head Comparison

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) and ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

II-VI has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhotonix has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and ProPhotonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 7.68% 10.89% 6.24% ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares II-VI and ProPhotonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $1.16 billion 2.48 $88.00 million $1.72 26.20 ProPhotonix $16.25 million 0.30 $1.25 million N/A N/A

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than ProPhotonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of II-VI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for II-VI and ProPhotonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 3 8 0 2.73 ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

II-VI presently has a consensus price target of $54.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given II-VI’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Summary

II-VI beats ProPhotonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers. The II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. It also offers pump lasers, optical isolators, and optical amplifiers and micro-optics for optical amplifiers for terrestrial and submarine applications within the optical communications market. The II-VI Performance Products segment provides infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; and silicon carbide engineered materials for thermoelectric devices and subsystems for silicon carbide applications. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. II-VI Incorporated was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

ProPhotonix Company Profile

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users. The company also provides LED spot, area, ring, and long or short range spot lights for use in machine vision, biomedical, life sciences, fluorescence, security, curing, and other industrial imaging applications, as well as LED module accessories, such as thermal management products and heat sinks under the SpecBright name. In addition, it provides laser modules, including alignment, compact, digital laser, fiber coupled laser diode, green laser, industrial, photon, threadmount, and TEC modules; nanosecond pulsed lasers; CW modules; structured light lasers; laser assemblies and lenses; UV laser solutions; wavelength combiner lasers; and custom and OEM products. Further, the company distributes Ushio ex OCLARO/Opnext, Osram, Panasonic, Sony, QSI, and Ondax semiconductor laser diode products. The company's products are used in 3D scanning, machine vision lighting, industrial alignment, military, medical, UV curing, security and transport, packaging, pharmaceutical, printing, semi-conductor, solar, and other industry applications. ProPhotonix Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.

