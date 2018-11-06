Illinois Tool Works (ITW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $131.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $148.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Illinois Tool Works had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

10/12/2018 – Illinois Tool Works is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/25/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “We believe that Illinois Tool Works will gain from its product portfolio, rising demand for products and enterprise strategies. Also, sound capital allocation policy will work in its favor. In August, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 28% and $3 billion share buyback program has been authorized. For 2018, the company anticipates organic sales growth to be 3-4% while total revenue is predicted to grow 4-5%. On the other hand, earnings guidance has been lowered to $7.50-$7.70 per share range due to 12 cents of adverse forex impact predicted for the second half of the year. Also, operating margin projection has been lowered to 24-25% on account of margin dilution estimated from price/costs. Also, weak cash positions and huge debt levels can be detrimental for the company. In the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. The stock's earnings estimates, in the past 60 days, remained stable for 2018.”

9/11/2018 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, shares of Illinois Tool Works have underperformed the industry. Inflation in raw material costs is concerning for the company. However, pricing actions are being taken to curb its impact. In second-quarter of 2018, price/costs had an adverse impact of 70 basis points on operating margin. For 2018, the company has lowered its operating margin guidance from 25-25.5% to 24-25% on account of margin dilution estimated from price/costs. Further, it decreased its earnings guidance from $7.60-$7.80 to $7.50-$7.70 per share range due to 12 cents of adverse forex impact predicted for the second half of the year. Moreover, weak cash positions and huge debt levels can be detrimental to the company's financials. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock decreased for both 2018 and 2019.”

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,634. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

