IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.
IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter.
Shares of IMH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $13.44.
Separately, JMP Securities cut IMPAC Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th.
About IMPAC Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.
Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.