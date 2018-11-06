IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

Shares of IMH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 2,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,295. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $13.44.

Separately, JMP Securities cut IMPAC Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/impac-mortgage-imh-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.