Imperial Capital Reaffirms In-Line Rating for SkyWest (SKYW)

Imperial Capital reissued their in-line rating on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

SkyWest stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 23,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,415,491.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $359,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,257 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

