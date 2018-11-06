Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) versus Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Financial Contrast

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) and Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $26.77 million 3.47 -$11.98 million N/A N/A Five Prime Therapeutics $39.51 million 11.10 -$150.22 million ($5.38) -2.29

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -28.59% -372.57% -38.73% Five Prime Therapeutics -206.02% -40.61% -33.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Prime Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.89, indicating a potential upside of 166.74%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics beats Imprimis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. Its product candidates also comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor IIb, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and bladder cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 as a monotherapy in various cancers. The company's FP-1039 is in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Its preclinical product candidates include FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody; FPA154, a tetravalent agonistic antibody that activates glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor; and FPT155, a CD80-Fc fusion protein, which modulates signaling pathways. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with bluebird bio, Inc., Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

