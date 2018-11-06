Independence Realty Trust (IRT) PT Set at $11.00 by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price objective on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of IRT opened at $9.50 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 715,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 547,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 763,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,779,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

