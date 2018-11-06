Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.40 per share for the quarter.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$47.30 on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$44.58 and a 12-month high of C$62.01.

In related news, insider Renée Laflamme acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,083.04. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,122 shares of company stock worth $216,923 and have sold 6,000 shares worth $317,365.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.13.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

