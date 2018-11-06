InflationCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $244,336.00 and $452.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.02619870 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011225 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001211 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

