Insider Buying: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Buys 25,500 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) insider Barings Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Barings Llc acquired 48,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $484,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $495,936.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Barings Llc purchased 49,200 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $492,492.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Barings Llc purchased 49,969 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,690.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Barings Llc purchased 47,528 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $476,705.84.

On Monday, October 22nd, Barings Llc purchased 41,110 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $413,566.60.

On Friday, October 19th, Barings Llc purchased 49,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,766.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Barings Llc purchased 49,023 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $495,132.30.

On Monday, October 15th, Barings Llc purchased 66,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $675,671.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Barings Llc purchased 71,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $723,453.00.

BBDC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. 38,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,528. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

