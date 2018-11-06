NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) major shareholder Information Technology Medical acquired 11,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $522,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Information Technology Medical also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetSuite alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Information Technology Medical acquired 7,065 shares of NetSuite stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $317,925.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Information Technology Medical acquired 6,787 shares of NetSuite stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $305,415.00.

N stock remained flat at $$90.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. NetSuite Inc has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: NetSuite Inc (N) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,615 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/insider-buying-netsuite-inc-n-major-shareholder-acquires-11615-shares-of-stock.html.

NetSuite Company Profile

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.