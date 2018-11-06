Insider Buying: NetSuite Inc (N) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,615 Shares of Stock

NetSuite Inc (NYSE:N) major shareholder Information Technology Medical acquired 11,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $522,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Information Technology Medical also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 23rd, Information Technology Medical acquired 7,065 shares of NetSuite stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $317,925.00.
- On Tuesday, September 11th, Information Technology Medical acquired 6,787 shares of NetSuite stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $305,415.00.
N stock remained flat at $$90.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. NetSuite Inc has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $110.99.
NetSuite Company Profile
NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.
