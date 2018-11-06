Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Director Purchases 1,181 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 327,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 173,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Mittleman Brothers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $8,072,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Director Purchases 1,181 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/insider-buying-spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-spb-director-purchases-1181-shares-of-stock.html.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.