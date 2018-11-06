Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (CU) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director D Jason Sharpe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.22, for a total value of C$37,464.00.

Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 266,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,196. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CU shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.43.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited engages in the electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, and wind resources, as well as related infrastructure development in Western Canada, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Australia, and Mexico.

