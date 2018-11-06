Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 17,992 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $2,238,564.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,990,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,423,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 456.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
