Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 17,992 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $2,238,564.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,990,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,423,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 456.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after acquiring an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/insider-selling-morningstar-inc-morn-insider-sells-17992-shares-of-stock.html.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.