Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $8,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,810,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,406,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.19 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 838,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 169,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 581,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

