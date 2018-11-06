Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Anthony Ibarguen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $273,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,827 shares of company stock valued at $859,173. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/insight-enterprises-nsit-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.