Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $38,188,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 74.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 115.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $349,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $61.32. 25,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,998. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

