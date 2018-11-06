Internet of Games (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Internet of Games (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Internet of Games has traded flat against the dollar. One Internet of Games token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of Games has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Internet of Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00151335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00261106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.89 or 0.10309637 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Internet of Games Profile

Internet of Games’ total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Internet of Games is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. Internet of Games’ official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Internet of Games’ official website is www.playgroundz.io.

Internet of Games Token Trading

Internet of Games can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

