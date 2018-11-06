Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,243,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,706,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 301,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,923,000 after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

