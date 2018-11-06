InterXion (INXN) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterXion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.73.

InterXion stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in InterXion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in InterXion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in InterXion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in InterXion by 26.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

