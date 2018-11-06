Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.64.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,086 shares of company stock worth $24,023,337 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $507.40 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.75 and a 12 month high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

