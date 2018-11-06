Invacare (IVC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Invacare stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,750,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $455.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.59 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invacare by 7,076.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $144,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $159,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the second quarter worth $234,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

