Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $108,000. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $128,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-shares-bought-by-financial-partners-group-inc.html.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.