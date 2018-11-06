Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

