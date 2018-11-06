Cwm LLC lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,531,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,490,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

WARNING: “Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-shares-sold-by-cwm-llc.html.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.