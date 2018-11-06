Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 2nd quarter worth $2,809,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.84” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/invesco-van-kmpn-trst-for-inv-gr-ny-mcps-vtn-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-11-84.html.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN)

There is no company description available for Invesco Trust for New York Investment Grade Municipals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.