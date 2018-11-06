Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) recently:

11/3/2018 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Boingo Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

10/23/2018 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

10/17/2018 – Boingo Wireless was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2018 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

10/12/2018 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2018 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/22/2018 – Boingo Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2018 – Boingo Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Boingo Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2018 – Boingo Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

9/7/2018 – Boingo Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIFI opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $614,029.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,776,651.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,785 shares in the company, valued at $955,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,865 shares of company stock worth $7,939,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIFI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

