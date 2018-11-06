Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 6th (ASR, CR, CVON, MYL, ONCE, PBH, RL, SYKE, VRX, WRLD)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 6th:

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The analysts wrote, “We remain encouraged by progress being made to improve the health of the brand/business and the strong first half of FY19, but continue to believe RL has work ahead to improve its digital strategy, update brand perception, and rationalize distribution, including quality of sales initiatives globally and further off-price pullback ahead in North America. We believe today’s share price reflects much of the progress made to-date and remain NEUTRAL. In 2Q, revenue rose 1.6% to $1.69bn (vs. our -0.4% estimate), with solid improvement in comp trends QoQ in NA and Europe and strength in Asia, led by China. Total RL comps were flat in CC, improving from a 3% decline in 1Q. NA (+1% rev growth vs. our -3%) comps rose 1% in CC, with improvement in digital (+9% comp, from -2% in 1Q), reflecting traffic gains, and stores comp’d -1% (from -3% in 1Q), with a 3% AUR increase offsetting traffic declines.””

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The analysts wrote, “. Post a beat and raise quarter, we reiterating our OW rating and 12-month price target of C$32 for BHC shares. We think a greater appreciation for BHC’s solid execution and future growth prospects should drive upwards earnings revisions as well as multiple expansion in 2019+.””

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynga Inc. is the world’s largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle. Zynga Inc. games are available on a number of global platforms including Facebook, MySpace, Yahoo, the iPad, the iPhone and Android devices. They operate their games as live services, by which they mean that they continue to support and update games after launch and gather daily, metrics-based player feedback that enable them to continually enhance their games by adding new content and features. All of their games are free to play, and they generate revenue through the in-game sale of virtual goods and advertising. “

