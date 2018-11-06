Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American International Group (AIG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American International Group (NYSE: AIG):

11/6/2018 – American International Group was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – American International Group was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2018 – American International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We Think The Stock Has Factored In A Worst Case Q3 More Likely To See Treats Than Tricks On Halloween.””

10/25/2018 – American International Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American International Group’s shares have lost more than its industry’s decline in a year’s time. Its revenues have suffered over the years from declining premium due to disciplined underwriting, competitive market conditions and reduction in business due to numerous divestitures taken. Weakness in its General Insurance segment is also a concern for the company. Its strategic divestitures have streamlined its core operations. The company taking of DSA Re standalone frees up capital and increase business efficiency for the company. Its cost-control efforts should generate sustainable efficiency gains.”

10/22/2018 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – American International Group was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – American International Group was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,541,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,249. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

