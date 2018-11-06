Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,962,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,669 shares.The stock last traded at $12.51 and had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

