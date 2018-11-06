Investors Buy Shares of Cimarex Energy (XEC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $42.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $27.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.36 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cimarex Energy had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Cimarex Energy traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $83.15

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $118.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cimarex Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/investors-buy-shares-of-cimarex-energy-xec-on-weakness.html.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.