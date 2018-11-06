Investors Sell 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Traders sold shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $67.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $123.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.53 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, 3M had the 23rd highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $2.05 for the day and closed at $195.30

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. MED downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.2% in the second quarter. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

