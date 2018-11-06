Investors Sell Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $96.00. $148.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.40 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Occidental Petroleum had the 31st highest net out-flow for the day. Occidental Petroleum traded up $3.39 for the day and closed at $73.34

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/investors-sell-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-oxy-on-strength-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.