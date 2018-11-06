Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of IONS traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,375. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.13 and a beta of 2.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 16,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $890,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $2,072,372. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,126,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 369,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,054,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,965,000 after purchasing an additional 124,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 322,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

